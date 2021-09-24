Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Federal, state officials launch investigation after 6th monk seal found dead on Molokai

Federal and state officials are looking into the 6th monk seal death on Molokai.
Federal and state officials are looking into the 6th monk seal death on Molokai.(Department of Land and Natural Resources)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 7:39 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal and state officials are investigating the death of another endangered Hawaiian monk seal on Molokai.

It is the sixth monk seal found dead on the island since the start of this year.

NOAA said this is an unprecedented number of deaths and a joint state and federal investigation has been launched.

Officials said a young female monk seal was found dead on the south shore of Molokai on Sunday. The seal was identified as “L11,″ which was one of the pups that was born on the island in 2020.

In April, NOAA reported that two monk seals had died as a result of human-inflicted trauma. These seals were found on the west side of Molokai.

Meanwhile, officials said a post-mortem exam will be conducted on Oahu to uncover the cause of L11′s death.

Anyone with information is urged to call the DOCARE hotline at (808) 643-DLNR, or submitted a tip via the DLNR’s app.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
Gerald “Jerry” Waialae
Family outraged after prosecutors drop case in fatal road rage stabbing
There is now a bench warrant issued for the arrest of Chloe Mrozak, 24.
Despite promise to a judge, woman accused of putting ‘Maderna’ on vax card misses court date
Al Harrington
Al Harrington, known for his roles in the original ‘Hawaii Five-0′ and its reboot, dies at 85
File photo of COVID-19 testing
Hawaii sees 12 additional COVID deaths, 330 new infections

Latest News

A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
HNN FILE
Hospital rewrites the rules so loved ones can say goodbye at COVID patients’ bedsides
Thursday forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend & more showers for Hawaii Island
Jared Nagura and his family.
A Maui small business owner uses the pandemic to not only pivot, but pay it forward