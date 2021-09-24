DOH: Booster shots now available, but priority remains providing access to unvaccinated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As it kicks off the distribution of COVID booster shots to those who are eligible, the state said the priority will remain ensuring access to shots for those not yet vaccinated.

At this time, booster doses are only available to those who got the Pfizer shot.

Booster doses should be administered at least six months after someone got their second dose.

Following CDC guidance, the state Health Department is recommending providers:

Give priority for vaccine doses to the unvaccinated over administering booster doses;

Give priority for booster doses to those 65 and older or those 50 to 64 with underlying conditions. Waning immunity in these populations puts them at higher risk for severe illness.

Consider booster doses for other high-risk populations, as supply allows.

In addition to seniors, other groups eligible for booster doses include:

Those 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions;

And those 18 to 64 who are at high risk because of occupational or institutional exposure.

State Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said there is no need to rush to vaccination sites for boosters.

“We will have enough booster shots for everyone, but please allow those at highest risk for severe illness to receive their shots first,” she said, in a news release. “DOH’s first priority will remain encouraging unvaccinated Hawaii residents to complete their primary vaccine series.”

Booster shots are already being administered by a host of providers in Hawaii, including pharmacies.

Meanwhile, there are separate discussions happening about the possibility of booster shots for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those who got those brands shouldn’t get a Pfizer booster. Instead, they should wait for additional guidance from the CDC and state Health Department.



