3 state employees fired for failing to comply with governor’s vaccine-or-test rules

HNN File
HNN File
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:59 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At least three state employees have been fired for failing to comply with the governor’s requirement that they show proof that they’re vaccinated or test weekly.

That’s according to an update released Friday by the Governor’s Office.

Meanwhile, officials said that as of Sept. 13, nearly 89% of state employees were vaccinated. That’s up by 3 percentage points from mid-August, when the new rules went into effect.

Some 2.6% of employees were partially vaccinated as of Sept. 13.

And 8.6% remained unvaccinated, which translates into about 1,200 workers.

The figures do not include the University of Hawaii or state Education Department.

Hawaii government workers, contractors rushed to get vaccinated as mandates went into effect

The state Public Safety Department had the lowest vaccination rate of any state agency, at just shy of 80%. The Transportation (85%) and Human Services (88%) departments rounded out the bottom three.

Officials also said Friday that previous data on vaccination rates released in August were not correct.

As of Aug. 16, the state said, 85.6% of executive branch employees were vaccinated. The state previously reported the figure at 87.6%.

