Tours to USS Arizona Memorial resume after safety issue with dock forced 2-week closure

USS Arizona Memorial attracts thousands of visitors annually.
USS Arizona Memorial attracts thousands of visitors annually.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:08 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a two-week closure, USS Arizona Memorial tours are back on.

Boat rides to the memorial were suspended at the beginning of this month after crews noticed a safety issue with one of the shoreside docks at the visitor center.

National Park Service and Navy personnel completed their assessment and phase one repairs.

Operations resumed Tuesday.

Officials said more repair work will be done as needed.

Click here for more information.

