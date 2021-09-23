The pandemic didn’t stop these Hawaii kids with cancer from enjoying summer camp

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the midst of COVID, a free annual camp for youngsters who are living with cancer went on without a problem.

This past July, about 25 youth attended Camp Anuenue. It gave them the chance to put their health concerns on hold.

“It gives them a little bit more hope and positivity,” camp physicIan Dr. Desiree Medeiros said.

The one-week getaway at Camp Mokuleia draws children and teenagers. This year’s camp was held under strict guidelines.

“We had to make a lot of accommodations to make camp safe for these children whose immune systems are weak, in order to avoid any exposure to COVID,” Medeiros said.

The 40 volunteers and staff members were vaccinated. The campers were tested. And everyone wore masks except when they were eating, sleeping, or swimming.

“Anybody who had any symptoms, even if they were COVID negative, a cough, a runny nose or fever were not allowed to come to camp,” Medeiros said.

The campers were in their own bubble.

“I think the numbers outside in Hawaii were going up, but we were able to keep safe during that week of camp,” Medeiros said.

The kids played games, sang songs, and interacted in real time. It was different from last year when the camp was held online.

This year, the youngsters really wanted to be together face-to-face.

“For me personally, it means that you can connect with people more easily because they understand what you have been going through,” 12-year-old Jayden Silander said.

One of the best things about Camp Anuenue is that everyone shares a common bond.

“The majority of the staff are actually former campers,” Medeiros said. “Even the two camp directors are both cancer survivors.”

This was Silander’s first camp. He has bone cancer, but that was the furthest thing from his mind when he was riding the zip line.

“It felt amazing,” he said.

Camp Anuenue will be back next year, hopefully out from under the cloud of COVID. But even if it isn’t, organizers know what to expect..

“Now we know it can be done. So we’ll be able to do it next year, I hope,” Medeiros said.

To learn more about Camp Anuenue, go to campanuenue.com.

