Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

John Carroll, longtime Hawaii Republican leader, dies at 91

John Carroll
John Carroll(Honolulu County Republican Party)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:11 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - John Carroll, a longtime Republican leader in Hawaii has died, according to the Honolulu County Republican Party.

The organization said he passed away Sunday, surrounded by loved ones.

Carroll was most-known for his service as a state representative followed by a term as state senator from 1971 to 1981. He also served as the chairman of the Hawaii Republican Party.

Along with his service in state government, Carroll was also a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the US Army and later transferring to the US Air Force.

Following 10 years in office, Carroll continued to run for elections at state and local levels, including the race for Honolulu mayor in 2020.

Carroll died at the age of 91.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks one week since 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was reported missing.
Missing girl had serious injuries investigated by state in past 2 years
Mug shots for 47-year-old Alexander Aquino and 37 year-old Amy Aquino.
Hawaii Island couple accused of imprisoning 14-year-old
Three HPD officers are under investigation for allegedly causing and then fleeing the scene of...
Family of teen paralyzed in ‘atrocious’ crash sues city and HPD, alleging a cover-up
Still physically weak and struggling to breathe, Karen Lindsey opened up about her battle with...
After 90-day hospitalization for COVID, woman urges people to ‘put politics away’ and get vaccinated
The two men have since flown back to the mainland.
2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules

Latest News

Leilehua High School Varsity Football Team warming up for practice in August.
Public high school athletes poised to play — but only if they’re vaccinated
An apparent explosion started a fire at a home in Pahoa on the Big Island.
Crews respond to raging fire at Hawaii Island home after apparent explosion
The video of a record number of cargo ships waiting to port in Los Angeles this week tells much...
Global supply chain disruptions continue to hamper isle construction
The family of a man who was fatally stabbed in an altercation on the H-1 Freeway is outraged...
Family outraged after prosecutors drop case in fatal road rage stabbing