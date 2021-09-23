John Carroll, longtime Hawaii Republican leader, dies at 91

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - John Carroll, a longtime Republican leader in Hawaii has died, according to the Honolulu County Republican Party.

The organization said he passed away Sunday, surrounded by loved ones.

Carroll was most-known for his service as a state representative followed by a term as state senator from 1971 to 1981. He also served as the chairman of the Hawaii Republican Party.

Along with his service in state government, Carroll was also a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the US Army and later transferring to the US Air Force.

Following 10 years in office, Carroll continued to run for elections at state and local levels, including the race for Honolulu mayor in 2020.

Carroll died at the age of 91.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.