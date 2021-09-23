Hawaiian Airlines plane diverted to Honolulu after passenger allegedly punches flight attendant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo-bound Hawaiian Airlines flight was forced to divert back to Honolulu on Thursday after a passenger punched a flight attendant, officials said.

According to a Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson, flight HA152 departed the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 7:30 a.m. Soon after takeoff, the passenger “assaulted one of our flight attendants, who was walking down the aisle, in an unprovoked incident.”

The pilot rerouted the plane back to Honolulu, where it landed at around 8 a.m.

Bill Paris, who was on the plane, shared video of authorities escorting the passenger off the plane upon landing.

The incident comes as leaders in the aviation industry are testifying before Congress on Thursday about an alarming surge in unruly airline passengers.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.