Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii State Judiciary outlines vaccine, testing requirements for employees

Courtroom gavel
Courtroom gavel(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:34 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Judiciary is the latest body to announce their vaccinate-or-test policies for workers.

Beginning Sept. 27, all employees must be vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. This applies to volunteers and contractors as well.

By Oct. 4, those who aren’t vaccinated or decline to disclose vaccination status will be required to take weekly COVID tests before entering the workplace.

Currently, the judiciary says about 85% of their 1,749 employees statewide are fully or partially vaccinated.

“We have been strongly encouraging vaccinations since February and are gratified to see that the vast majority of our employees have decided to get them,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald. “The Judiciary leadership team recognizes that a fully vaccinated workforce is vital for the health and safety of one another and those we serve.

“Our hope is that more employees will get vaccinated to help our community battle this devastating virus,” he added.

The judiciary considers anyone who has at least received their first does to be vaccinated, as long as they have a second dose scheduled.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks one week since 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was reported missing.
Missing girl had serious injuries investigated by state in past 2 years
Mug shots for 47-year-old Alexander Aquino and 37 year-old Amy Aquino.
Hawaii Island couple accused of imprisoning 14-year-old
Three HPD officers are under investigation for allegedly causing and then fleeing the scene of...
Family of teen paralyzed in ‘atrocious’ crash sues city and HPD, alleging a cover-up
Still physically weak and struggling to breathe, Karen Lindsey opened up about her battle with...
After 90-day hospitalization for COVID, woman urges people to ‘put politics away’ and get vaccinated
The two men have since flown back to the mainland.
2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules

Latest News

The video of a record number of cargo ships waiting to port in Los Angeles this week tells much...
Global supply chain disruptions continue to hamper isle construction
The family of a man who was fatally stabbed in an altercation on the H-1 Freeway is outraged...
Family outraged after prosecutors drop case in fatal road rage stabbing
Maui County employees and contractors removed 13 remaining vehicles and eight more tons of...
13 vehicles, 8 more tons of waste removed from large homeless camp in Kahului
The union is calling on state leaders and the Healthcare Association of Hawaii to provide more...
Nurses plead for more assistance as COVID outbreak at Oahu care center infects 85