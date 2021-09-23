Hawaii State Judiciary outlines vaccine, testing requirements for employees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii State Judiciary is the latest body to announce their vaccinate-or-test policies for workers.

Beginning Sept. 27, all employees must be vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. This applies to volunteers and contractors as well.

By Oct. 4, those who aren’t vaccinated or decline to disclose vaccination status will be required to take weekly COVID tests before entering the workplace.

Currently, the judiciary says about 85% of their 1,749 employees statewide are fully or partially vaccinated.

“We have been strongly encouraging vaccinations since February and are gratified to see that the vast majority of our employees have decided to get them,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald. “The Judiciary leadership team recognizes that a fully vaccinated workforce is vital for the health and safety of one another and those we serve.

“Our hope is that more employees will get vaccinated to help our community battle this devastating virus,” he added.

The judiciary considers anyone who has at least received their first does to be vaccinated, as long as they have a second dose scheduled.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.