Forecast: Breezy winds to hold through the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 3:34 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trade winds will continue through the weekend, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations overnight through the morning periods. Very little moisture making it into leeward areas will translate to the drought conditions prevailing. A slight increase in windward shower coverage can`t be ruled out late Saturday night through the second half of the weekend as a weak trough passes to the south. A return of drier trade wind conditions is expected early next week.

A larger north-northwest swell should begin to fill in tonight and peak Friday, below advisory levels. Surf along south facing shores will remain elevated through the second half of the week as a long-period south swell moves through. Surf along east facing shores willremain small and choppy.

