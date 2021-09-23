Tributes
Episode 80: Accepting Grief for Gratitude With Melinda Chinen

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:37 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whether it be the loss of a loved one or the loss of our sense of normalcy from before the pandemic, we all experience grief in one way or another.

This week on ‘Muthaship,’ Melinda Chinen ― a certified Life Coach and Grief Coach ― joins us to talk about how to identify, accept, evaluate and address your feelings during these uncertain times. It’s Melinda’s fundamental belief that to live well, we must grieve well.

This week, Melinda shares ways to achieve that through changing your mindset and finding gratitude in life.

Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.

