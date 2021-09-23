Episode 80: Accepting Grief for Gratitude With Melinda Chinen

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whether it be the loss of a loved one or the loss of our sense of normalcy from before the pandemic, we all experience grief in one way or another.

This week on ‘Muthaship,’ Melinda Chinen ― a certified Life Coach and Grief Coach ― joins us to talk about how to identify, accept, evaluate and address your feelings during these uncertain times. It’s Melinda’s fundamental belief that to live well, we must grieve well.

This week, Melinda shares ways to achieve that through changing your mindset and finding gratitude in life.

