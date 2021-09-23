DOH: 65,000 Oahu residents have already signed up to get free at-home COVID tests

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 65,000 people have already signed up to get free COVID tests delivered to them as part of a government-funded push to curb the spread of the virus.

The campaign is distributing 1 million COVID tests to 125,000 Oahu residents.

Officials said Wednesday that online ordering for the tests at COVIDTestHonolulu.org has been “paused” because of high demand. It is poised to reopen Thursday.

The tests were made available to the state Health Department through a federal pilot program.

Officials said through the program residents in eligible zip codes will get eight rapid antigen tests each in order to test twice a week for four weeks.

Ideal candidates include those who are unvaccinated or have a high risk of COVID exposure.

