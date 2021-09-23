Tributes
Despite promise to a judge, woman accused of putting ‘Maderna’ on vax card misses court date

There is now a bench warrant issued for the arrest of Chloe Mrozak, 24.
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 2:26 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The woman who made headlines for allegedly using a fake, misspelled vaccine card while flying to Hawaii is in trouble again — this time for missing a scheduled court appearance.

Chloe Mrozak, 24, of Oak Lawn, Illinois was supposed to appear before a judge Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

She failed to make that virtual court appearance and a $500 bench warrant was issued for her arrest in the state of Hawaii.

This latest development comes about three weeks after her initial court hearing.

In August she appeared before judge Karin Holma via webcam while jailed in Honolulu. It was at that time when she made a promise that she would follow-through with all court dates ahead.

“Ms. Mrozak, if this court releases you, are you going to make all your court appearances? And you are allowed to appear by zoom,” Judge Holma told her.

In response, Mrozak broke down in tears and said, “I promise, I promise. I will do whatever it takes. I swear I’m not a bad person.”

She spent five days at OCCC before being released.

Mrozak now faces two misdemeanor charges of violating emergency rules along with a criminal contempt of court charge when found.

View a video of her previous court appearance below:

