Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

New daily COVID infections are dropping, but some hospitals are still dangerously full

By Allyson Blair
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:17 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health officials say Hawaii is making good progress in knocking back a COVID surge, but warn hospitals remain very full.

On Wednesday, 282 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide.

That’s down nearly 40% from the peak three weeks ago ― when that number stood at 448.

But both Pali Momi and Hilo medical centers are still running over their licensed bed capacities, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii.

Hilton Raethel, president and CEO of the association, said Hawaii hospitals are now very close to where they were during a COVID peak in August 2020.

Back then, 291 COVID patients were hospitalized across the state.

Daniel Ross, president of the Hawaii Nurses Association, said hospitals wouldn’t be able to care for their high patient counts without the help of 650 temporary medical staff flown in from the mainland.

“Without those travel nurses we would be in deep kim chee right now,” he said.

“I would predict there would be people dying and we would probably be doing what Idaho had to do, which is deciding who to give care to based on their chances of survivability.”

It’s a scenario he hopes we never face.

“That’s a very scary and disturbing thing. To put that decision on any healthcare worker,” Ross said.

While some of the strain has begun to subside at the acute care level, ICUs are still packed.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green said 70 COVID patients are currently in ICUs. Fifty-three of them are on ventilators.

“This is still a very high number overall,” he said.

Ross added, “Things are better in acute care hospitals but they’re not great. It’s still at a danger level where it could get really bad.”

As of Wednesday, there were still more than 7,100 active COVID infections across the state.

“That would usually project out to 225 hospitalizations, more hospitalizations coming in the next two weeks,” Green said.

Meanwhile, officials are calling the state’s vaccination numbers steady but not stellar. Between 4,000 and 4,500 shots are currently being administered a day.

“The caveat is that we should all be safe,” Green said. “There are still 144,000 individuals who are eligible for the vaccine but haven’t gotten it. That’s exactly 10% of the population.

“That 10% is extremely vulnerable to catching Delta. And if many of them catch the Delta virus we would see another surge in hospitalizations.”

Contracts for the first wave of relief healthcare workers will expire in mid-October. However, HNN has learned there is FEMA funding to extend some of their deployments.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks one week since 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was reported missing.
Missing girl had serious injuries investigated by state in past 2 years
Mug shots for 47-year-old Alexander Aquino and 37 year-old Amy Aquino.
Hawaii Island couple accused of imprisoning 14-year-old
Three HPD officers are under investigation for allegedly causing and then fleeing the scene of...
Family of teen paralyzed in ‘atrocious’ crash sues city and HPD, alleging a cover-up
The two men have since flown back to the mainland.
2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules
Still physically weak and struggling to breathe, Karen Lindsey opened up about her battle with...
After 90-day hospitalization for COVID, woman urges people to ‘put politics away’ and get vaccinated

Latest News

The union is calling on state leaders and the Healthcare Association of Hawaii to provide more...
Nurses plead for more assistance as COVID outbreak at Oahu care center infects 75 people
Free testing is now available at the Waikiki Shell.
To keep up with high demand, city opens new COVID testing site at Waikiki Shell
To keep up with high demand, city opens COVID testing center at Waikiki Shell
To keep up with high demand, city opens COVID testing center at Waikiki Shell
About 25 youth attended this year's Camp Anuenue for kids with cancer. The free one-week...
The pandemic didn’t stop these Hawaii kids with cancer from enjoying summer camp