Crews respond to raging fire at Hawaii Island home after apparent explosion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County firefighters responded to a raging house fire in Pahoa that was started by an apparent explosion.

The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Kahakai Boulevard.

The structure was fully involved before firefighters arrived and huge plumes of smoke could be seen emanating from the house.

Witnesses said they believe squatters may have been inside at the time.

The exact cause of the fire and cost of damages in unknown at this time.

