Crews respond to raging fire at Hawaii Island home after apparent explosion

An apparent explosion started a fire at a home in Pahoa on the Big Island.
An apparent explosion started a fire at a home in Pahoa on the Big Island.(FB KALANI N KEONAONA PORTTER)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:58 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County firefighters responded to a raging house fire in Pahoa that was started by an apparent explosion.

The fire was reported just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Kahakai Boulevard.

The structure was fully involved before firefighters arrived and huge plumes of smoke could be seen emanating from the house.

Witnesses said they believe squatters may have been inside at the time.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to Hawaii County fire officials for more information.

The exact cause of the fire and cost of damages in unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

