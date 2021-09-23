Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Police commission to nonprofits: Tell us what you want to see in next HPD chief

Honolulu Police Commission
Honolulu Police Commission(Honolulu Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 1:12 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii nonprofits and other organizations are being urged to weigh in on what they want to see in the next Honolulu police chief.

Those interested in submitting comments should first register at the Honolulu Police Commission’s website no later than Oct. 11. They will subsequently be contacted to make presentations to the board.

“The selection of the chief of police is one of the most important responsibilities that the commission holds,” said Commission Chair Shannon Alivado.

“Our police force served a variety of neighborhoods and needs across the island of Oahu, and we wish to make sure that all perspectives are considered as we begin the hiring process.”

Alivado said the commission is close to hiring a consultant to oversee the hiring process.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerald “Jerry” Waialae
Family outraged after prosecutors drop case in fatal road rage stabbing
There is now a bench warrant issued for the arrest of Chloe Mrozak, 24.
Despite promise to a judge, woman accused of putting ‘Maderna’ on vax card misses court date
Al Harrington
Al Harrington, known for his roles in the original ‘Hawaii Five-0′ and its reboot, dies at 85
File photo of COVID-19 testing
Hawaii sees 12 additional COVID deaths, 330 new infections
Still physically weak and struggling to breathe, Karen Lindsey opened up about her battle with...
After 90-day hospitalization for COVID, woman urges people to ‘put politics away’ and get vaccinated

Latest News

A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
Watch ‘This is Now’: Oahu’s wedding industry rallies for looser COVID restrictions
Kathryn Hahn is set to play Joan Rivers in “The Comeback Girl,” on Showtime.
Throwback Thursday: The time Mahealani Richardson worked for Joan Rivers
China flies dozens of fighter jets near Taiwan.
China-Taiwan tensions rise