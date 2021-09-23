Police commission to nonprofits: Tell us what you want to see in next HPD chief

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii nonprofits and other organizations are being urged to weigh in on what they want to see in the next Honolulu police chief.

Those interested in submitting comments should first register at the Honolulu Police Commission’s website no later than Oct. 11. They will subsequently be contacted to make presentations to the board.

“The selection of the chief of police is one of the most important responsibilities that the commission holds,” said Commission Chair Shannon Alivado.

“Our police force served a variety of neighborhoods and needs across the island of Oahu, and we wish to make sure that all perspectives are considered as we begin the hiring process.”

Alivado said the commission is close to hiring a consultant to oversee the hiring process.

