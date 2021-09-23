Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Coast Guard saves man stung by 300 pound stingray

By WJAR Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE COD, Mass. (WJAR) - A Rhode Island man is home from the hospital and recovering after being stung by a 300 pound stingray.

Video taken by the United States Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod shows the dramatic moments leading up to James McKenna’s rescue after a massive stingray barb went into his leg.

“We got the information. A 300 pound stingray stung this guy in the leg and he needs critical care,” said Lt. Junior Andrew Doyle.

Coast Guard Medevac and nine rescue swimmers worked to get to McKenna.

“This was kind of an uncommon situation that we don’t normally get a lot of times. A lot of times we get a fishermen that are in distress either they’ve been injured by some of piece of fishing gear. They’ve suffered some kind of medical condition. Things like that,” Doyle said.

The Coast Guard says that prior to their arrival, the captain and crew on the boat worked to save McKenna’s life.

“They had removed it prior to us getting there, but it had left a significant portion still embedded into his leg,” Doyle said. “We took it with us to the hospital so the physicians, the doctors, the nurses could assess how bad the damage had been and what they needed to do with it.”

Doyle had been flying the helicopter to a Rhode Island hospital for the highest level of care.

“He was screaming and he was in a lot of pain up until the time that we had him in the aircraft, so he was very grateful when we offloaded him at Rhode Island hospital,” he said.

McKenna says he is grateful to be alive and owes all involved a debt of gratitude.

“We’re always happy to be able to provide this kind of care. It’s a real honor and humbling experience,” Doyle said.

Copyright 2021 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks one week since 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was reported missing.
Missing girl had serious injuries investigated by state in past 2 years
Mug shots for 47-year-old Alexander Aquino and 37 year-old Amy Aquino.
Hawaii Island couple accused of imprisoning 14-year-old
Three HPD officers are under investigation for allegedly causing and then fleeing the scene of...
Family of teen paralyzed in ‘atrocious’ crash sues city and HPD, alleging a cover-up
The two men have since flown back to the mainland.
2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules
Still physically weak and struggling to breathe, Karen Lindsey opened up about her battle with...
After 90-day hospitalization for COVID, woman urges people to ‘put politics away’ and get vaccinated

Latest News

The union is calling on state leaders and the Healthcare Association of Hawaii to provide more...
Nurses plead for more assistance as COVID outbreak at Oahu care center infects 75 people
Free testing is now available at the Waikiki Shell.
To keep up with high demand, city opens new COVID testing site at Waikiki Shell
To keep up with high demand, city opens COVID testing center at Waikiki Shell
To keep up with high demand, city opens COVID testing center at Waikiki Shell
Satellite data picked up on lightning flashes over Hardy county Friday morning yet there were...
NASA says ‘boom’ and shaking in Virginia was a fireball