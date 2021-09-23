Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Boyfriend of slain Gabby Petito charged with bank card fraud

The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search for her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, intensifies.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:19 PM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross country trip with him, has been charged with unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continue looking for him in Florida swampland, federal authorities announced Thursday.

A federal grand jury indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Wyoming alleges Brian Laundrie made unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000 during the period in which Petito went missing. It does not say who the card issued by Capitol One Bank belonged to.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said an arrest warrant issued Wednesday for the alleged fraudulent use of the bank card will allow law enforcement across the country to continue pursuing Laundrie, while the investigation continues into Petito’s homicide.

Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case.

In Florida, searchers on Thursday spent a fifth unsuccessful day searching for Laundrie in the forbidding wilderness preserve near his parents’ home.

The search at the Carlton Reserve park was set to resume Friday. It began after Laundrie told his parents he was going there, several days after he returned alone Sept. 1 from his trip out west with Petito.

The indictment says the unauthorized use of the debit card occurred from about Aug. 30 to Sept. 1.

Schneider urged anyone with knowledge of Laundrie’s role in Petito’s death or his whereabouts to contact the FBI.

An attorney who has been acting as a spokesperson for the Laundrie family did not immediately respond to email and telephone requests for comment from The Associated Press.

An attorney who has represented the Petito family also did not immediately respond for comment.

Petito, 22, was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days while the couple visited parks in the West. Her body was discovered Sunday in the vicinity of a remote, undeveloped campground along the border of Grand Teton National Park in northwestern Wyoming.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue classified Petito’s death as a homicide — meaning her death was caused by another person — but did not disclose how she was killed pending further autopsy results. Laundrie, 23, is not charged with any crime but is considered a person of interest in the case.

With online sleuths and theories multiplying by the day, the FBI and police have been deluged with tips about possible Laundrie sightings.

Petito and Laundrie grew up together on Long Island, New York, but moved in recent years to North Port, Florida, where his parents live. Their home, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Sarasota, was searched by investigators earlier this week, and a Ford Mustang driven by Laundrie’s mother was towed from the driveway. Authorities believe Laundrie drove that car to the Carlton Reserve before disappearing.

The couple documented online their trip in a white Ford Transit van converted into a camper, but they got into a physical altercation Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah, that led to a police stop for a possible domestic violence case. Ultimately, police there decided to separate the quarreling couple for the night. But no charges were filed and no serious injuries were reported.

——

Anderson reported from St. Petersburg, Fla.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gerald “Jerry” Waialae
Family outraged after prosecutors drop case in fatal road rage stabbing
There is now a bench warrant issued for the arrest of Chloe Mrozak, 24.
Despite promise to a judge, woman accused of putting ‘Maderna’ on vax card misses court date
Al Harrington
Al Harrington, known for his roles in the original ‘Hawaii Five-0′ and its reboot, dies at 85
File photo of COVID-19 testing
Hawaii sees 12 additional COVID deaths, 330 new infections
Still physically weak and struggling to breathe, Karen Lindsey opened up about her battle with...
After 90-day hospitalization for COVID, woman urges people to ‘put politics away’ and get vaccinated

Latest News

Honolulu Police Commission
Commission to Hawaii nonprofits: Tell us what you want to see in the next HPD chief
Watch ‘This is Now’: Oahu’s wedding industry rallies for looser COVID restrictions
A passenger was arrested after allegedly punching a Hawaiian Air flight onboard a flight to Hilo.
Passenger arrested after allegedly punching Hawaiian Air flight attendant in ‘reprehensible’ attack
The Transportation Department says in a new report that it investigated 20 airlines over...
US: Number of unruly air travelers lower, still too high