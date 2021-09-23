445 new COVID cases reported statewide; 12 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state on Thursday reported 445 new COVID-19 infections and 12 additional fatalities.

The new cases push the statewide total number of infections to 76,966.

Meanwhile, the new fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 738. So far this month, Hawaii has recorded 149 COVID-related deaths alone.

Of the new infections reported Thursday:

267 were on Oahu

81 on Hawaii Island

52 on Maui

30 on Kauai

7 on Molokai

There were also eight residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 7,117 cases reported.

Some 67% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 75.4% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

