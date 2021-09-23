Tributes
42-year-old Maui man hospitalized after crash along Hana Highway

HNN File
HNN File(Generic Image)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 3:43 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A crash on the Valley Isle sent a 42-year-old man to the hospital.

Maui police said the crash happened Tuesday morning around 10:20. Police were dispatched near Hana Highway’s 28 mile marker.

When they arrived on scene, they found a pickup truck on top of a wire fence. An off-duty firefighter was there administering aid to the male driver.

The man was extricated as treated by medics at the scene. He was taken to the Hana airport and later flown to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further care.

Officials said the driver did not show any signs of impairment. The investigation is ongoing.

