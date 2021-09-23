Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

13 vehicles, 8 more tons of waste removed from large homeless camp in Kahului

Maui County employees and contractors removed 13 remaining vehicles and eight more tons of...
Maui County employees and contractors removed 13 remaining vehicles and eight more tons of solid waste from Amala Place.(County of Maui)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:52 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews said they are nearly finished clearing out a large homeless camp in Kahului.

After clean up efforts began this week, Maui County employees and contractors removed 13 abandoned vehicles and eight more tons of solid waste from Amala Place on Wednesday.

Social workers were also able to help eight individuals move into shelter with support services, and 11 have moved out of the area.

A large Kahului homeless camp is cleaned out with hopes of getting campers into housing

Officials said five occupants still remain temporarily camped on privately owned land, in which two will move into a shelter and the other three will be relocated at the request of the landowner.

“I understand how disruptive change can be,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “But I truly believe this is a change for the better for everyone concerned. Area occupants were able to get a new start in clean, safe accommodations with services to help them move ahead.”

As crews continue to clear the area, Amala Place will be closed on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Workers plan to conduct a magnetic sweep for small metal objects, such as used hypodermic needles to protect public safety.

Additional “No Trespassing” signs were also installed and officials said Maui police will regularly patrol the area to ensure it remains clear, safe and accessible to the public.

Officials said Amala Place and the gate to Kanaha Beach Park is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

In the meantime, access to the beach will be available through Koeheke and Kaa Street.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks one week since 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was reported missing.
Missing girl had serious injuries investigated by state in past 2 years
Mug shots for 47-year-old Alexander Aquino and 37 year-old Amy Aquino.
Hawaii Island couple accused of imprisoning 14-year-old
Three HPD officers are under investigation for allegedly causing and then fleeing the scene of...
Family of teen paralyzed in ‘atrocious’ crash sues city and HPD, alleging a cover-up
Still physically weak and struggling to breathe, Karen Lindsey opened up about her battle with...
After 90-day hospitalization for COVID, woman urges people to ‘put politics away’ and get vaccinated
The two men have since flown back to the mainland.
2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules

Latest News

The video of a record number of cargo ships waiting to port in Los Angeles this week tells much...
Global supply chain disruptions continue to hamper isle construction
The family of a man who was fatally stabbed in an altercation on the H-1 Freeway is outraged...
Family outraged after prosecutors drop case in fatal road rage stabbing
Courtroom gavel
Hawaii State Judiciary outlines vaccine, testing requirements for employees
The union is calling on state leaders and the Healthcare Association of Hawaii to provide more...
Nurses plead for more assistance as COVID outbreak at Oahu care center infects 85