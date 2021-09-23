13 vehicles, 8 more tons of waste removed from large homeless camp in Kahului

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crews said they are nearly finished clearing out a large homeless camp in Kahului.

After clean up efforts began this week, Maui County employees and contractors removed 13 abandoned vehicles and eight more tons of solid waste from Amala Place on Wednesday.

Social workers were also able to help eight individuals move into shelter with support services, and 11 have moved out of the area.

Officials said five occupants still remain temporarily camped on privately owned land, in which two will move into a shelter and the other three will be relocated at the request of the landowner.

“I understand how disruptive change can be,” said Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino. “But I truly believe this is a change for the better for everyone concerned. Area occupants were able to get a new start in clean, safe accommodations with services to help them move ahead.”

As crews continue to clear the area, Amala Place will be closed on Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Workers plan to conduct a magnetic sweep for small metal objects, such as used hypodermic needles to protect public safety.

Additional “No Trespassing” signs were also installed and officials said Maui police will regularly patrol the area to ensure it remains clear, safe and accessible to the public.

Officials said Amala Place and the gate to Kanaha Beach Park is scheduled to reopen on Friday.

In the meantime, access to the beach will be available through Koeheke and Kaa Street.

