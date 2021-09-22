Woman critically injured after being hit by bus on Liliha St.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was critically injured after she was pinned under a city bus in Liliha on Wednesday morning, according to Emergency Medical Services.

Emergency personnel responded to the call of the crash at the intersection of Liliha and Ihe streets just before 6 a.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department used special equipment to lift the bus and extricate the victim.

EMS treated the woman — who’s believed to be between 55 and 60 years old — and transported her to the hospital in critical condition.

Honolulu police closed Liliha Street, between Judd Street and Kunawai Lane. All lanes have been reopened.

This story will be updated.

