UH women’s soccer starts Big West conference play this weekend with home and road weekend

(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:59 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a two week hiatus, the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine soccer is is set to open Big West Conference play this weekend with matches against CSU Northridge and Long Beach State.

The ‘Bows begin the weekend at home, hosting the Mattadors at the Waipio Soccer Complex on Thursday, before heading to the continent to face the Beach in California.

CSUN is coming off of a 1-4 loss to USC, while LBS is coming off a loss to another PAC-12 team in Cal — however Long Beach State was picked to win the Big West in the preseason poll.

The Wahine are looking for their first win of the season after a 0-4-1 start to their first season since 2019, Hawaii not even scoring a goal until game five against Idaho.

UH and CSUN kick off this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. HST on Spectrum Sports, while the ‘Bows and the Beach duke it out Sunday at 3:00 p.m. HST.

