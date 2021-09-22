Tributes
South Korea president to visit Hawaii to honor service members in repatriation ceremony

A repatriation ceremony for service members who fought in the Korean War was last held in June...
A repatriation ceremony for service members who fought in the Korean War was last held in June 2020/FILE.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 8:54 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - South Korean President Moon Jae-In will be visiting the islands on Wednesday to honor America’s military.

He will be part of a repatriation ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam as the United States accepts remains of service members killed during the Korean War.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said 68 Republic of Korea and six U.S. service members will be repatriated back to their home countries. The DPAA works to investigate, search for and recover American soldiers missing and killed in action.

A repatriation ceremony was last held in Hawaii in June 2020, in which the remains of 147 South Korean soldiers who fought alongside U.S. forces in the Korean War were returned to their homes after roughly 70 years.

To further honor these soldiers’ service, Moon is also scheduled to lay a wreath at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific to recognize independence fighters.

