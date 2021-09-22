Tributes
Sex offender sentenced to 11 years in prison for attempting to sexually entice 13-year-old

(Source: Gray News)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:13 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man, who is a registered sex offender, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for attempting to sexually entice a 13-year-old.

Officials said 39-year-old Neal Both-Magnisi began communicating with a mobile dating app user whose profile featured a photograph of a 13-year-old boy in March 2019.

According to court documents, Both-Magnisi engaged in numerous text messages and online chats with the user, who was actually an undercover law enforcement agent.

On March 24, 2019, he arranged to meet the boy at a Kapolei shopping center to engage in sexual activity. Upon arrival, Both-Magnisi was arrested by police.

Oahu man nabbed in child enticement sting used cameras hidden in toy cars

Law enforcement agents said they also searched his home where they discovered and seized a laptop with over 300 videos and images of child pornography. Officials said some of the content appeared to feature children as young as 8 years old.

Along with the sentence, Both-Magnisi will have to pay $6,000 in restitution to two identified victims and a $10,000 special assessment pursuant to the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015.

“Protecting our keiki is one of our top priorities at Homeland Security Investigations in Honolulu,” said Special Agent in Charge John Tobon. “I hope this sentence sends a very clear message to everyone in the community that we will track down predators to keep our children safe.”

