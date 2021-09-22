Rainbow Wahine volleyball opens Big West Conference play with pair of road matches this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is back in action this weekend, opening Big West Conference play with a pair of matches in California.

The ‘Bows are coming off of a bye week, after a two-game split with USC two weekends ago.

Recharged and refocused, the Wahine begin their Big West title defense with road matches against UC Riverside and UC Davis on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

The Roadrunners of UCR meet UH after a three-set loss to UC Davis on Tuesday, a two game losing streak for UCR, while the Aggies win over them was a bounce back after getting swept by Saint Mary’s.

Hawaii is currently sitting at 3-5 on the season and looks to start conference play off strong.

first serve between the Roadrunner and Wahine is set for Thursday at 4:00 p.m. HST, while the ‘Bows and the Aggies serve off at 4:00 p.m. HST on Saturday.

