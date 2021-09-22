Spate of burglaries prompts warning to businesses: Don’t use key lockboxes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have a message for businesses: Don’t use key lockboxes.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers said a recent spate of business burglaries is believed to be linked to criminals getting keys from lockboxes.

Instead of using lockboxes for spare keys, police suggest changing delivery times or having a designated employee with spare keys.

Anyone with information about the increase in lockbox-linked thefts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. You can also send anonymous tips via the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.