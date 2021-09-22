Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Spate of burglaries prompts warning to businesses: Don’t use key lockboxes

Honolulu Police Department/File
Honolulu Police Department/File(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:45 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have a message for businesses: Don’t use key lockboxes.

Honolulu CrimeStoppers said a recent spate of business burglaries is believed to be linked to criminals getting keys from lockboxes.

Instead of using lockboxes for spare keys, police suggest changing delivery times or having a designated employee with spare keys.

Anyone with information about the increase in lockbox-linked thefts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300. You can also send anonymous tips via the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks one week since 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was reported missing.
Missing girl had serious injuries investigated by state in past 2 years
Chris Wikoff was a co-founder of the Aloha Freedom Coalition.
He co-founded an anti-vaccine mandate group. After catching COVID, his views changed.
FILE
State to distribute 1 million free at-home COVID tests on Oahu
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said while daily case counts have declined in recent weeks...
City extends ban on large gatherings, replaces tier system with ‘flexible’ response plan
The two men have since flown back to the mainland.
2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules

Latest News

Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center says it's still waiting for its federal allotment of...
Antibody therapy shortage, low vaccinations in southern states leave Hawaii with half its order
Lanakila Meals on Wheels started feeding Oahu seniors in 1971 out of a lunch wagon in Aala...
For 50 years, they’ve been serving Hawaii seniors healthy meals with a side of aloha
Sex offender sentenced to 11 years in prison for attempting to sexually entice 13-year-old
FILE
Hawaii government workers, contractors rushed to get vaccinated as mandates went into effect