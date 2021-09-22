Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Jesse Jackson released from Chicago facility after COVID-19 recovery

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, shown after being vaccinated, is headed home a month after he...
The Rev. Jesse Jackson, center, shown after being vaccinated, is headed home a month after he was hospitalized for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection and following intensive physical therapy for Parkinson's disease.(Source: WLS/CNN/file)
By SOPHIA TAREEN
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 7:11 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson is headed home a month after he was hospitalized for a breakthrough COVID-19 infection and following intensive physical therapy for Parkinson’s disease.

A spokeswoman for Jackson’s Rainbow/PUSH Coalition confirmed Wednesday that the civil rights leader left a downtown Chicago facility on Wednesday.

He and his wife, Jacqueline, were first hospitalized a month ago for COVID-19. While Jesse Jackson was vaccinated, his wife was not.

She required oxygen and was briefly in the intensive care unit before being released earlier this month.

Jesse Jackson had been transferred to a physical therapy hospital.

The 79-year-old disclosed a Parkinson’s diagnosis in 2017, which he has managed with physical therapy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks one week since 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was reported missing.
Missing girl had serious injuries investigated by state in past 2 years
The two men have since flown back to the mainland.
2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules
Mug shots for 47-year-old Alexander Aquino and 37 year-old Amy Aquino.
Hawaii Island couple accused of imprisoning 14-year-old
Hawaii reports 280 new COVID-19 cases; vaccination rate ticks up to 66.6%
Three HPD officers are under investigation for allegedly causing and then fleeing the scene of...
Family of teen paralyzed in ‘atrocious’ crash sues city and HPD, alleging a cover-up

Latest News

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell...
Fed foresees a potential rate hike as soon as next year
Already faced with COVID, health officials urge getting flu shot to prevent more hospitalizations
Haitian migrants use a dam to cross to and from the United States from Mexico, Friday, Sept....
Officials: Many migrants from border camp staying in US
Instagram says it's working on body image issues after report details 'toxic' effect on teen...
Instagram can 'toxic' to young people
A now-removed political billboard in Georgia is drawing controversy for alleged blasphemy.
Pastor criticizes billboard that compared Trump to Jesus