Prosecutors to ‘take no further action’ in deadly road rage incident on H-1

Gerald “Jerry” Waialae
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:09 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office has decided to “take no further action” in the case of a deadly road rage incident on the H-1 Freeway in March.

“After carefully reviewing all of the evidence in this case, including witness statements, we determined that Gerald Waialae, the deceased, was the initial and unprovoked aggressor in the road rage incident,” said Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, in a statement.

“We further determined that we did not have enough evidence to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspect acted in self-defense.”

Around 3 a.m. on March 7, police said witnesses saw two men get out of their cars in the Kunia area and get into a fight.

Gerald “Jerry” Waialae, 50, died after suffering multiple stab wounds.

Authorities said the 38-year-old suspect fled the scene and eventually left the state altogether.

In May, Hawaii News Now learned the suspect was located on the mainland, but he was not forced to return because he was not charged.

And this month, the Prosecutor’s Office decided to stop pursuing the case.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

