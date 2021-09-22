Hawaii sees 12 additional COVID deaths, 330 new infections
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 12 new coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing the state’s death toll to 726.
So far this month, Hawaii has recorded 137 COVID-related deaths alone.
The state also saw 330 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.
The new cases bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 76,521.
Of the new infections reported Wednesday:
- 216 were on Oahu
- 38 on Hawaii Island
- 43 on Maui
- 29 on Kauai
- 2 on Molokai
There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.
Over the last 14 days, there have been 7,106 cases reported.
Some 66.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 75.3% have received at least one dose.
