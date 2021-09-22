Tributes
Hawaii sees 12 additional COVID deaths, 330 new infections

File photo of COVID-19 testing
File photo of COVID-19 testing(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 9:04 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 12 new coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing the state’s death toll to 726.

So far this month, Hawaii has recorded 137 COVID-related deaths alone.

The state also saw 330 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday.

The new cases bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 76,521.

Of the new infections reported Wednesday:

  • 216 were on Oahu
  • 38 on Hawaii Island
  • 43 on Maui
  • 29 on Kauai
  • 2 on Molokai

There were also two residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 7,106 cases reported.

Some 66.8% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 75.3% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

