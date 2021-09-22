Tributes
Hawaii County to open waitlist applications for housing voucher program

Hawaii Island housing/FILE
Hawaii Island housing/FILE(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County said it will be accepting waitlist applications for its section 8 housing voucher program.

Applications will be accepted beginning on Monday at 9 a.m. through Oct. 8 at 4 p.m.

The housing choice voucher program is funded by the federal government to provide assistance to low-income families, the elderly and those who are disabled.

To be eligible for the program, residents’ income must not exceed 80% of the median income for Hawaii County. For example, for a family of four, gross annual income must be at or below $68,500.

The county said due to high demand and limited funding, only 1,000 applicants will be selected using a lottery system.

Officials remind those applying that housing assistance is not guaranteed.

For more information or to apply, click here.

