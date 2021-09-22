Forecast: Breezy winds expected to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will hold firm through early next week.

Rather dry conditions are expected this morning, with more typical trade wind weather featuring windward and mauka showers and the occasional leeward spillover returning later today through Saturday.

A disturbance sliding by south of the state could bring more unsettled conditions to windward areas, particularly over the Big Island and Maui, Saturday night into early next week.

Overlapping northwest swells are heading into the country this week.

The first north-northwest swell is peaking above the predicted level early Wednesday morning. A larger northwest swell is due late Thursday.

A long-period south swell is due on Thursday.

Surf along east-facing shores will remain small and choppy due to the fresh/strong trades locally and just upstream of the state.

