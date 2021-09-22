Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Florida makes quarantine optional for students exposed to COVID

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 11:13 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A day after assuming his job, Florida’s newly appointed surgeon general on Wednesday signed new rules allowing parents to decide whether their children should quarantine or stay in school after being exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The guidelines signed by Dr. Joseph Ladapo eliminate previous rules requiring students to quarantine for at least four days off campus if they’ve been exposed. Under the new rules, students who have been exposed can continue going to campus, “without restrictions or disparate treatment,” provided they are asymptomatic. They can also quarantine, but no longer than seven days, provided they do not get sick.

“Quarantining healthy students is incredibly damaging for their educational advancement,” Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday at a news conference in Kissimmee. “It’s also disruptive for families. We are going to be following a symptoms-based approach.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who get infected can spread the virus starting from two days before they have any symptoms. The CDC recommends that a student should quarantine for 14 days if they are unvaccinated. They can shorten the quarantine to seven days by testing negative, according to the CDC.

DeSantis named Ladapo to the job on Tuesday.

Unchanged from the earlier rules are requirements that students with the virus either quarantine for 10 days, receive a negative test and be asymptomatic or offer a doctor’s note granting permission.

Also unchanged from the previous guidelines are rules allowing schools to adopt mask mandates as long as students can opt out. School officials in Alachua, Broward, Leon and Miami-Dade and Orange counties recently challenged that rule prohibiting mask mandates, but the Florida Department of Health on Wednesday said in a court filing that the challenge should be dismissed since the old rules are now moot.

Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon called the Department of Health rule changes “disingenuous.”

“Essentially, the State is responding to the legal challenges of its rules by repealing them and creating new ones, with limited public notice,” Simon said in a statement.

___

Adriana Gomez-Licon in Miami contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks one week since 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was reported missing.
Missing girl had serious injuries investigated by state in past 2 years
Mug shots for 47-year-old Alexander Aquino and 37 year-old Amy Aquino.
Hawaii Island couple accused of imprisoning 14-year-old
The two men have since flown back to the mainland.
2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules
Three HPD officers are under investigation for allegedly causing and then fleeing the scene of...
Family of teen paralyzed in ‘atrocious’ crash sues city and HPD, alleging a cover-up
Hawaii reports 280 new COVID-19 cases; vaccination rate ticks up to 66.6%

Latest News

FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
US-French spat seems to simmer down after Biden-Macron call
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
New Florida bill replicates Texas’ sweeping abortion ban
FILE - In this July 10, 2017, file photo, Cameron Maynard stands at attention by the monument...
South Carolina’s Confederate monument protection law upheld
The House faces a deadline Monday to vote on the first part of President Joe Biden’s plan — a...
Biden meets with Democrats as $3.5T plan faces party split
The FBI is confirming Gabby Petito is dead and "the manner of death is homicide" as the search...
Day 4 of search in Florida park for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend