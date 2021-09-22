Tributes
Already faced with COVID, health officials urge getting flu shot to prevent more hospitalizations

(Hawaii News Now.file (custom credit))
By Casey Lund
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 8:09 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii may be seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, but health officials warn we’re not out of the woods yet, especially as flu season arrives.

Officials are reminding everyone how important it is this year to get your flu shot as well as your COVID-19 vaccination.

The CDC says taking both at the same time is OK, but you may experience side effects from both vaccinations at the same time as well.

Last year, there was a historically mild flu season, but health experts are worried that flu cases will be on the rise this year as many people have returned to in-person gatherings and many school children are back to class.

“Every flu season is different, and influenza can affect people differently, but millions of people get flu every year, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized and thousands to tens of thousands of people die from flu-related causes every year,” a statement from the CDC said.

Hawaii’s health care community is echoing that call to action and urging flu immunizations to keep unnecessary, preventable hospital and Emergency Room visits to a minimum.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

