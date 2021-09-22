‘Hawaii Five-0’ actor Al Harrington dies at 85
Sep. 22, 2021
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Hawaii Five-0” actor Al Harrington has died, his family confirmed Tuesday.
He was 85 years old.
Harrington was raised in Pago Pago, Samoa and moved to Honolulu as a child.
Spending time acting and dancing, and playing showrooms in Waikiki, he earned the title, “The South Pacific Man.”
He played Detective Ben Kokua in the original “Hawaii Five-0” series and then had a recurring role in the CBS reboot series.
Harrington’s family said he was hospitalized recently.
