‘Hawaii Five-0’ actor Al Harrington dies at 85

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Hawaii Five-0” actor Al Harrington has died, his family confirmed Tuesday.

He was 85 years old.

Harrington was raised in Pago Pago, Samoa and moved to Honolulu as a child.

Spending time acting and dancing, and playing showrooms in Waikiki, he earned the title, “The South Pacific Man.”

He played Detective Ben Kokua in the original “Hawaii Five-0” series and then had a recurring role in the CBS reboot series.

Harrington’s family said he was hospitalized recently.

