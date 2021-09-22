Tributes
‘Hawaii Five-0’ actor Al Harrington dies at 85

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 4:53 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Hawaii Five-0” actor Al Harrington has died, his family confirmed Tuesday.

He was 85 years old.

Harrington was raised in Pago Pago, Samoa and moved to Honolulu as a child.

Spending time acting and dancing, and playing showrooms in Waikiki, he earned the title, “The South Pacific Man.”

He played Detective Ben Kokua in the original “Hawaii Five-0” series and then had a recurring role in the CBS reboot series.

Harrington’s family said he was hospitalized recently.

This story will be updated.

