Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

In about-face, Manoa Post Office to remain open after all

Lawmakers are pushing to keep the post office at Manoa Marketplace open.
Lawmakers are pushing to keep the post office at Manoa Marketplace open.(State Rep. Dale Kobayashi)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 1:26 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Manoa Post Office, which was slated to close at the end of the month, will now remain open.

Hawaii Congressman Ed Case made the announcement Wednesday, saying an agreement between the USPS and Manoa Contract Postal Unit was reached.

The local owner of the post office had requested a new contract with the US Postal Service after his rent increased, but that was initially denied.

Congressman Case said he sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy asking him to reconsider the decision to shut down the location, which serves nearly 24,000 Manoa residents.

In the letter, Congressman Case pointed to Hawaii’s high cost of living and land prices that aren’t always factored in to federal cost-benefit analysis formulas.

[Read a previous report: There are growing calls to save Manoa Post Office, but time is running out]

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks one week since 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was reported missing.
Missing girl had serious injuries investigated by state in past 2 years
Mug shots for 47-year-old Alexander Aquino and 37 year-old Amy Aquino.
Hawaii Island couple accused of imprisoning 14-year-old
Three HPD officers are under investigation for allegedly causing and then fleeing the scene of...
Family of teen paralyzed in ‘atrocious’ crash sues city and HPD, alleging a cover-up
The two men have since flown back to the mainland.
2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules
Still physically weak and struggling to breathe, Karen Lindsey opened up about her battle with...
After 90-day hospitalization for COVID, woman urges people to ‘put politics away’ and get vaccinated

Latest News

A woman was critically injured after she was pinned under a bus on Liliha Street.
Woman critically injured after being hit by bus in Liliha
“Hawaii Five-0” actor Al Harrington has died, his family confirmed Tuesday.
‘Hawaii Five-0’ actor Al Harrington dies at 85
He played Detective Ben Kokua in the original “Hawaii Five-0” series and then played Mamo...
Al Harrington, one of Hawaii’s most iconic entertainers, has died at 85
This site expands the testing options provided by Nomi Health around Hawaii.
New walk-up COVID testing site opens at Waikiki Shell