In about-face, Manoa Post Office to remain open after all

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Manoa Post Office, which was slated to close at the end of the month, will now remain open.

Hawaii Congressman Ed Case made the announcement Wednesday, saying an agreement between the USPS and Manoa Contract Postal Unit was reached.

The local owner of the post office had requested a new contract with the US Postal Service after his rent increased, but that was initially denied.

Congressman Case said he sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy asking him to reconsider the decision to shut down the location, which serves nearly 24,000 Manoa residents.

In the letter, Congressman Case pointed to Hawaii’s high cost of living and land prices that aren’t always factored in to federal cost-benefit analysis formulas.

