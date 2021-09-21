Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

With help from Hawaii artists, Meadow Gold gives its delivery trucks a makeover

By Mark Carpenter
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:13 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii traffic is about to get a little more colorful.

Meadow Gold recently teamed up with the artist collaborative Pow! Wow! to give its delivery trucks a fresh look. The 125-year-old dairy is now under local ownership.

“We came from this really big corporate structure and now we have the freedom to choose who we want to work with,” said Megahn Chun, Meadow Gold Dairies marketing manager.

“So working locally with these artists meant a lot to us. We want to engage the community. We want to uplift the community.”

So far, several trailers have been redesigned and the artists painted them over the course of three to three-and-a-half days.

Up close, the precise hand-drawn craftsmanship and attention to detail is evident.

“The ‘dreamsicle’ truck was definitely one of the products I wanted to work on with Meadow Gold because my colors that I use are very fun and light,” said artist Jack Soren. “Pastel colors and it was a perfect combination to mix in my artwork and my style with one of their products.”

The collaboration is one of many on the way for Meadow Gold as it seeks to work with more Hawaii-based companies.

The team that designed the trucks is thankful for the unique opportunity and hopes that their creations grab attention and inspire joy.

“Right now we could use a lot of smiles around town,” said artist Melon James, who designed a truck for Meadow Gold’s POG juice.

“Hopefully if you see this truck rolling around town, give a honk to the truck driver.”

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Wikoff was a co-founder of the Aloha Freedom Coalition.
He co-founded an anti-vaccine mandate group. After catching COVID, his views changed.
Crews respond to a downed tree near Hilton Hawaiian Village.
7 people injured after large tree branch breaks off, crashes at Waikiki hotel
Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Hawaii reports 474 new COVID cases, 12 additional fatalities
While it has been a week since Kalua was last seen, community volunteers and loved ones aren't...
At candlelight vigil, a community seeking answers vows to ‘leave a light on’ for missing child
Before entering a state library, people must show their vaccine card or a negative test result,...
Name calling, property damage: Public librarians harassed over vaccine mandate enforcement

Latest News

Homeless find safe haven on Iolani Palace grounds
National grant to help pay for vital roof repairs at Iolani Palace
Manoa Post Office slated to close September 30
Local leaders fight to save Manoa Post Office
FILE
Hawaii parents celebrate positive news in push to get younger kids vaccinated
Monday marks one week since 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was reported missing.
Missing 6-year-old had serious injuries investigated by state in 2019, 2020