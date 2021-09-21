With help from Hawaii artists, Meadow Gold gives its delivery trucks a makeover

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii traffic is about to get a little more colorful.

Meadow Gold recently teamed up with the artist collaborative Pow! Wow! to give its delivery trucks a fresh look. The 125-year-old dairy is now under local ownership.

“We came from this really big corporate structure and now we have the freedom to choose who we want to work with,” said Megahn Chun, Meadow Gold Dairies marketing manager.

“So working locally with these artists meant a lot to us. We want to engage the community. We want to uplift the community.”

So far, several trailers have been redesigned and the artists painted them over the course of three to three-and-a-half days.

Up close, the precise hand-drawn craftsmanship and attention to detail is evident.

“The ‘dreamsicle’ truck was definitely one of the products I wanted to work on with Meadow Gold because my colors that I use are very fun and light,” said artist Jack Soren. “Pastel colors and it was a perfect combination to mix in my artwork and my style with one of their products.”

The collaboration is one of many on the way for Meadow Gold as it seeks to work with more Hawaii-based companies.

The team that designed the trucks is thankful for the unique opportunity and hopes that their creations grab attention and inspire joy.

“Right now we could use a lot of smiles around town,” said artist Melon James, who designed a truck for Meadow Gold’s POG juice.

“Hopefully if you see this truck rolling around town, give a honk to the truck driver.”

