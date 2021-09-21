National grant to help pay for vital roof repairs at Iolani Palace

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A national grant will be helping one of Hawaii’s most treasured landmarks complete some crucial repairs.

Iolani Palace says they’re getting nearly $500,000 from the National Park Service and its partner agencies’ Save America’s Treasures grant. The money will go to completing repairs to the place’s roof.

“We are incredibly grateful to be among the projects included in the Save America’s Treasures list of grantees,” Executive Director of The Friends of Iolani Palace Paula Akana said.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources will match some of the funds to complete the project.

“Iolani Palace has stood for nearly 140 years and we are pleased to support and partner with the Friends of Iolani Palace to protect and preserve this National Historic Landmark for future generations,” Curt Cottrell, Administrator of the DLNR’s Division of State Parks said.

The work will result in the removal and reinstallation of about 9,000 square feet of slate roofing. Cast iron elements will also be treated and the new roof will mitigate water damage to the palace.

The palace has faced mounting financial challenges since the start of the pandemic ad visitor levels dropped. To learn more about the palace or to book a tour, click here.

