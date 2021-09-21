There are growing calls to save Manoa Post Office, but time is running out

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Manoa Post Office is slated for closure at the end of this month, but area leaders are fighting to keep it open.

The busy, privately-operated post office is tucked away in the middle of Manoa Marketplace.

Manoa Neighborhood Board Chair Dylan Armstrong said he learned about the closure at a recent meeting. “People were confused, alarmed, saddened, worried,” he said.

There are 1,100 post office boxes at the hub, which has been open for 40 years.

“You think about all of the people who’ve lived here ― thousands of people who are elderly,” Armstrong said. “They played by the rules, they kept their heads down and right now when they are most in need of the basic services in the community, we are cutting back on them.”

“That doesn’t seem right.”

Makiki Neighborhood Board Board Chair Ian Ross said he was frustrated to learn about the planned closure. “I know that when you leave Manoa there are only two nearby post offices that you can go to ― Makiki Post Office and the Moiliili Post Office.”

USPS says the Manoa Post Office is a contract postal unit, which is managed by a local business owner. After a rent increase, he asked that his contract with USPS be renegotiated so he can cover the rent.

That request was denied.

“At the moment there has been no change to the Manoa Contract Postal Unit’s plan to close at the end of the month. However, we are actively exploring a range of options for that operation,” said Duke Gonzales, USPS spokesman.

The issue has caught the attention of several other elected leaders, including Congressman Ed Case.

Ross says next week Tuesday several neighborhood boards will discuss the issue. “It shows the community’s commitment to come together to save this post office,” said Ross.

HNN spoke to the private contractor of the post office and he says he’s hoping for some last minute good news.

