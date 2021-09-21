Tributes
City extends ban on large gatherings through mid-October, mayor announces

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 2:24 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city’s ban on large gatherings ― including weddings and funerals ― will be extended through Oct. 19, but that could change if infection rates drop significantly.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the extension Monday in a news conference, saying that while daily case counts have dropped in recent weeks “we’re not out of the fire yet.”

Under the rules, gatherings are limited to 10 people indoors or 25 outdoors.

The announcement comes as Hawaii continues to grapple with high daily COVID counts, though infections are lower than the unprecedented totals seen in late August and early September.

On Monday, the 14-day average for new cases on Oahu was 334 ― a decline of about 30% from two weeks ago. Meanwhile, some 69% of the island’s population was fully vaccinated.

Vaccination card checks at businesses run smoothly, but there’s some pushback

While cases are trending down, the state remains in the deadliest period of the pandemic.

Since Sept. 1, Hawaii has reported 125 COVID deaths. In the last five days, 43 deaths were reported.

This story will be updated.

