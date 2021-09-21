Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 280 new COVID-19 cases; vaccination rate ticks up to 66.6%

(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state on Tuesday reported 280 new COVID-19 infections and no additional fatalities.

The new cases bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 76,191.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

  • 197 were on Oahu
  • 39 on Hawaii Island
  • 21 on Maui
  • 16 on Kauai
  • 1 on Molokai

There were also 6 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The death toll from the virus stands at 714. So far this month, Hawaii has recorded 125 COVID-related deaths alone.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 7,197 cases reported.

Some 66.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 75.1% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks one week since 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was reported missing.
Missing girl had serious injuries investigated by state in past 2 years
Chris Wikoff was a co-founder of the Aloha Freedom Coalition.
He co-founded an anti-vaccine mandate group. After catching COVID, his views changed.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said while daily case counts have declined in recent weeks...
City extends ban on large gatherings, replaces tier system with ‘flexible’ response plan
FILE
State to distribute 1 million free at-home COVID tests on Oahu
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Second pregnant woman in Hawaii hospitalized with COVID dies after giving birth

Latest News

File photo of a TSA worker
Hawaii airport workers given extra time for vaccine mandate
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the extension Monday in a news conference, saying...
City extends ban on large gatherings, replaces tier system with new COVID response plan
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said while daily case counts have declined in recent weeks...
City extends ban on large gatherings, replaces tier system with ‘flexible’ response plan
The two men have since flown back to the mainland.
2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules