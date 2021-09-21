Hawaii reports 280 new COVID-19 cases; vaccination rate ticks up to 66.6%
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state on Tuesday reported 280 new COVID-19 infections and no additional fatalities.
The new cases bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 76,191.
Of the new infections reported Tuesday:
- 197 were on Oahu
- 39 on Hawaii Island
- 21 on Maui
- 16 on Kauai
- 1 on Molokai
There were also 6 residents diagnosed out-of-state.
The death toll from the virus stands at 714. So far this month, Hawaii has recorded 125 COVID-related deaths alone.
Over the last 14 days, there have been 7,197 cases reported.
Some 66.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 75.1% have received at least one dose.
This story will be updated.
