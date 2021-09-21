Hawaii reports 280 new COVID-19 cases; vaccination rate ticks up to 66.6%

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state on Tuesday reported 280 new COVID-19 infections and no additional fatalities.

The new cases bring the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 76,191.

Of the new infections reported Tuesday:

197 were on Oahu

39 on Hawaii Island

21 on Maui

16 on Kauai

1 on Molokai

There were also 6 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The death toll from the virus stands at 714. So far this month, Hawaii has recorded 125 COVID-related deaths alone.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 7,197 cases reported.

Some 66.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 75.1% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.