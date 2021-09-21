Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii parents celebrate positive news in push to get younger kids vaccinated

FILE
FILE(HNN)
By Rick Daysog
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For Pauoa resident Stan Togashi, the prospect of having the vaccine available for his 6- and 8-year-old daughters is a huge relief.

“It’s going to be a tremendous weight off my shoulders,” he said.

“They both attend public school and every day I worry that if they get exposed to COVID, what are the long term effects going to be.”

Palolo resident Anna Karsin agrees.

“The idea that if they would get COVID, they could get very sick,” she said.

“For me the vaccination takes that away and it becomes a less severe illness, which makes me feel better about sending my daughter to school every day,” she said.

Pfizer said Monday the vaccine works for kids between the ages of 5 and 11 ― at much lower doses ― and that it will soon seek federal emergency authorization for this age group.

“I expect in the next few weeks they’ll approve it fully for kids 5 to 11 and we’ll see the case counts drop again,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Green.

Green said there are about 119,000 children in Hawaii between the ages of 5 and 11. Based on the vaccination rate of older children, he believes that half ― or about 59,000 kids will get vaccinated.

“That will push us over 80% (vaccination rate) once that gets done,” Green said.

Erika Kimura, an Ala Moana parent, said she has some concerns about the safety of the shot for kids.

“I think it’s important to have vaccinations for children but I just think enough data needs to be presented by the group of experts,” she said.

But she said once the kinks are worked out, she hopes it will bring back some of the normalcy to her family’s life.

“We’ve been waiting to travel and eventually going to Japan ― hopefully sometime soon. So the vaccine will actually help,” she said.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Wikoff was a co-founder of the Aloha Freedom Coalition.
He co-founded an anti-vaccine mandate group. After catching COVID, his views changed.
Crews respond to a downed tree near Hilton Hawaiian Village.
7 people injured after large tree branch breaks off, crashes at Waikiki hotel
Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Hawaii reports 474 new COVID cases, 12 additional fatalities
While it has been a week since Kalua was last seen, community volunteers and loved ones aren't...
At candlelight vigil, a community seeking answers vows to ‘leave a light on’ for missing child
Before entering a state library, people must show their vaccine card or a negative test result,...
Name calling, property damage: Public librarians harassed over vaccine mandate enforcement

Latest News

Homeless find safe haven on Iolani Palace grounds
National grant to help pay for vital roof repairs at Iolani Palace
Manoa Post Office slated to close September 30
Local leaders fight to save Manoa Post Office
Monday marks one week since 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was reported missing.
Missing 6-year-old had serious injuries investigated by state in 2019, 2020
Hawaii's vehicle traffic is about to look a touch more vibrant as Meadow Gold has revamped its...
With help from Hawaii artists, Meadow Gold gives its delivery trucks a makeover