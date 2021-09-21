Tributes
Hawaii Island couple charged, accused of imprisoning 14-year-old

Mug shots for 47-year-old Alexander Aquino and 37 year-old Amy Aquino.
Mug shots for 47-year-old Alexander Aquino and 37 year-old Amy Aquino.(Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 12:54 PM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people on Hawaii Island are facing up to 10 years in prison if convicted for allegedly restraining a minor last year.

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced the charges Tuesday against 47 year-old Alexander Aquino and 37 year-old Amy Aquino, both Captain Cook residents.

They face felony charges related to a chain of events last month. Court documents said they allegedly imprisoned a a 14-year-old minor in August 2020, however additional specific details were unavailable.

First-degree unlawful imprisonment is defined as knowingly restraining another person, leading to the risk of serious bodily injury, prosecutors said, which is a class B felony. They are also accused of failing to care for the child in light of the incident.

The couple appeared in Kona Circuit Court last week Friday. They were ordered to return for a jury trial on Feb. 1.

For those concerned about a child’s safety, the Child Abuse and Neglect reporting line can be reached by calling 1-888-380-6688.

This story may be updated.

