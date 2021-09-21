Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Hawaii airport workers given extra time for vaccine mandate

File photo of a TSA worker
File photo of a TSA worker(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 4:47 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — Airline workers and Transportation Security Administration staff have been granted a grace period to comply with a Hawaii order that requires people going to state facilities like airports to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The grace period is for thousands of airport and airline employees, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Monday.

Gov. David Ige’s office said in a statement that the airlines and TSA have been granted a grace period until Oct. 15. The order went into effect on September 13.

“This aligns with the implementation date for similar federal requirements,” the statement said.

Angela Keen, co-founder of a quarantine watchdog group, said the move “doesn’t send the right safety message to the public and to visitors.”

“I’m sure there are other companies in Hawaii that are challenged because they have a lot of employees,” Keen said. “Why does the tourism industry get a pass?”

Hawaiian Airlines spokesman Alex Da Silva said the airline is consulting with state officials.

“(W)e appreciate that the state has provided us with a grace period to allow us to fully understand and comply with the new safety protocols,” he said.

He said the airline has implemented a vaccination requirement for all U.S.-based employees that will take place in November.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday marks one week since 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was reported missing.
Missing girl had serious injuries investigated by state in past 2 years
Chris Wikoff was a co-founder of the Aloha Freedom Coalition.
He co-founded an anti-vaccine mandate group. After catching COVID, his views changed.
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said while daily case counts have declined in recent weeks...
City extends ban on large gatherings, replaces tier system with ‘flexible’ response plan
FILE
State to distribute 1 million free at-home COVID tests on Oahu
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
Second pregnant woman in Hawaii hospitalized with COVID dies after giving birth

Latest News

Monday marks one week since 6-year-old Isabella “Ariel” Kalua was reported missing.
Missing girl had serious injuries investigated by state in past 2 years
(Image: Carroll Cox)
Hawaii couple buys assets of defunct dairy on Big Island
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Sunrise 5 a.m. Newscast (Sept. 21, 2021)
Tuesday forecast
Forecast: Breezy winds with passing showers to linger into the weekend