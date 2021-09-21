Tributes
Forecast: Breezy winds with passing showers to linger into the weekend

Forecast: More breezy winds and passing showers ahead
(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Sep. 21, 2021 at 3:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to breezy trade winds will hold across the state through Saturday. Wind speeds will decrease on Sunday and Monday as the ridge north of the region weakens. A few disturbances moving through the region over the next several days will keep periods of passing clouds and showers in the forecast, favoring windward and mountain areas, and trending higher in the overnight to early morning hours.

A north-northwest pulse will peak Tuesday night, hold Wednesday, then ease Thursday. A larger north- northwest pulse should begin to fill in by Thursday night, peak just under the advisory level Friday, then slowly fade into the weekend.

Surf along south facing shores will trend up by midweek as a new, long-period south swell arrives and moves through. This event should peak around Thursday before fading into the weekend.

