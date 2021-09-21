Dealing with insults and name-calling, librarians ask public to respect state’s vaccine mandate

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Before entering a state library, or any state facility, people must show their vaccine card or a negative test result taken within 72 hours.

According to librarians, not everyone is taking kindly to these requirements.

“They throw insults, call our librarians names,” said Stacey Aldrich, the state librarian. “We’ve had someone throw a library card at one of our staff. And our staff has worked through the pandemic.”

But overall people have been understanding, according to Aldrich.

They want to remind people that because they are a state facility, they have no choice but to follow the mandate.

They said folks are sometimes confusing the restrictions with county rules, such as the Safe Access Oahu program, which allows people to come into places like restaurants for 15 minutes or less without proof of vaccination.

Those county rules do not apply to state facilities like libraries. They also want people to know that they will provide services outdoors for those who are not fully vaccinated and haven’t taken a COVID test.

“We still definitely provide them with library services,” said Stacie Kaneshige, the director for the public libraries branch. “We just can’t come in because we are a state facility. So we’ll go ahead and provide them with assistance, short reference questions, if they have holds, we can bring them to the door.”

If you’re planning on coming to the library, be sure to have a photo of your card or the QR code for your Smart Health Card. A negative test taken within 72 hours works, too.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.