3 Hawaii public schools score prestigious National Blue Ribbon designation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Hawaii public schools have been named 2021 National Blue Ribbon winners for strong academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

The three are Maemae Elementary, Manoa Elementary and Wheeler Middle.

They’re among just 325 schools nationwide to receive the honor.

“The prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools award recognizes and celebrates the quality and excellence of our public schools in Hawaii,” interim Superintendent Keith Hayashi said.

“These types of accomplishments reflect the dedication and commitment of an entire school community. This is a proud moment for the students, teachers, staff and families.”

