2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two more travelers to Hawaii have been arrested and sent back to the mainland for breaking the state’s travel rules.

The Department of Public Safety said 49-year-old Brandon Boone and 26-year-old Hunter Lowe was arrested by Deputy Sheriffs at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport on Sunday.

Officials said they failed to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival in Hawaii, and did not having a location to quarantine. Authorities were notified by COVID checkpoint screeners.

The two are originally from Louisiana. Officials say they were sent back to the mainland on an outgoing flight, and will appear in court virtually in the coming weeks.

