Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
Advertisement

2 Louisiana men arrested for failing to comply with Hawaii’s traveler rules

The two men have since flown back to the mainland.
The two men have since flown back to the mainland.(Department of Public Safety.)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 6:34 PM HST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two more travelers to Hawaii have been arrested and sent back to the mainland for breaking the state’s travel rules.

The Department of Public Safety said 49-year-old Brandon Boone and 26-year-old Hunter Lowe was arrested by Deputy Sheriffs at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport on Sunday.

Officials said they failed to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result upon arrival in Hawaii, and did not having a location to quarantine. Authorities were notified by COVID checkpoint screeners.

The two are originally from Louisiana. Officials say they were sent back to the mainland on an outgoing flight, and will appear in court virtually in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Wikoff was a co-founder of the Aloha Freedom Coalition.
He co-founded an anti-vaccine mandate group. After catching COVID, his views changed.
Crews respond to a downed tree near Hilton Hawaiian Village.
7 people injured after large tree branch breaks off, crashes at Waikiki hotel
Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Hawaii reports 474 new COVID cases, 12 additional fatalities
While it has been a week since Kalua was last seen, community volunteers and loved ones aren't...
At candlelight vigil, a community seeking answers vows to ‘leave a light on’ for missing child
Before entering a state library, people must show their vaccine card or a negative test result,...
Name calling, property damage: Public librarians harassed over vaccine mandate enforcement

Latest News

Heavy equipment is being used to remove derelict vehicles and trash from the encampment along...
A large Kahului homeless camp is cleaned out with hopes of getting campers into housing
Manoa Post Office slated to close September 30
There are growing calls to save Manoa Post Office, but time is running out
Homeless find safe haven on Iolani Palace grounds
National grant to help pay for vital roof repairs at Iolani Palace
FILE
Hawaii parents celebrate positive news in push to get younger kids vaccinated