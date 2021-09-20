Typical trade wind conditions to dominate the coming week

Moderate to breezy trade winds are expected through the coming week as high pressure continues to hold north of the islands. Shower coverage will favor the usual windward and mauka areas during the overnight and morning hours. The only differences will come around Tuesday, when enhanced moisture passing just to the south of the state may bring more showers to east Hawaii island and afternoon showers to the South Kona slopes. Meanwhile, a weak upper level low will pass over the western end of the state at about the same time, but the main impact will come in the form of increased high clouds streaming over the islands.

In surf, waves will remain a bit below average for south shores until midweek, when swells from recent storms near New Zealand will boost the waves closer to normal. A small northwest swell is expected to fill in late Monday and then peak Tuesday into Wednesday. Strong trade winds will continue to keep rough and choppy waves coming in for east-facing shores. For mariners, a small craft advisory will remain up for the usual winder waters around Maui County and the Big Island until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.