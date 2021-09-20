State reports 431 new COVID cases, no additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Monday is reporting 431 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 75,911.

The death toll from the virus remains at 714 as no new fatalities were reported. So far this month, Hawaii has recorded 125 COVID-related deaths alone.

Of the new infections reported Monday:

290 were on Oahu

59 on Hawaii Island

38 on Maui

32 on Kauai

There were also 12 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Over the last 14 days, there have been 7,431 cases reported.

Some 66.5% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 75% have received at least one dose.

