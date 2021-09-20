Tributes
State to distribute 1 million free at-home COVID tests on Oahu

FILE
FILE(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2021 at 1:32 PM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has launched a new program to distribute 1 million free, at-home COVID tests to Oahu households in eligible zip codes.

The idea: Give people the tools to test more frequently to stop the spread of the virus.

The tests were made available to the state Health Department through a federal pilot program.

To order a test kit, go to COVIDTestHonolulu.org. They’re available through Oct. 18 while supplies last.

Residents of the following zip codes are eligible:

96701, 96706, 96707, 96712, 96717, 96730, 96731, 96734, 96744, 96762, 96782, 96786, 96789, 96791, 96792, 96795, 96797, 96813, 96814, 96815, 96816, 96817, 96818, 96819, 96821, 96822, 96825, 96826, 96844, 96850, 96853, 96854, 96857, 96858, 96859, 96860, 96861, 96863.

Officials said through the program 125,000 Oahu residents in eligible zip codes will get eight rapid antigen tests in order to test twice a week for four weeks.

Ideal candidates include those who are unvaccinated or have a high risk of COVID exposure.

Participants in the program will get rapid antigen tests that require a quick swab inside each nostril. Results are ready in about 10 minutes.

Those who test positive on self-administered tests should follow home isolation guidelines and contact their healthcare provider to seek follow-up testing.

“Free, rapid, self-administered testing will give community members one more way to help reduce the spread of COVID-19,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char. “This program provides participating communities with another tool to protect themselves and their families.”

